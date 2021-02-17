It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Low 4F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 9…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Saturday's w…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. A 2-degree low is foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay insi…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. A 4-degree low is fore…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 16.25. We'll see a low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures b…