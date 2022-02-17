The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
