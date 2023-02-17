Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
