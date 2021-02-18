It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 1 degree is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Low 4F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 9…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Saturday's w…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. A 2-degree low is foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay insi…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. A 4-degree low is fore…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low -1F. Winds light …