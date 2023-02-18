Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.