Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
A little bit of everything in central Illinois today. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and snow all a possibility as a cold front works ov…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies to…
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. …