Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
A little bit of everything in central Illinois today. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and snow all a possibility as a cold front works ov…
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. …
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies to…