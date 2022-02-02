It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
