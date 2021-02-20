Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.