Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

