Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
