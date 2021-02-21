 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

