Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.