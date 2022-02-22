 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

