Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little bit of everything in central Illinois today. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and snow all a possibility as a cold front works ov…
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Pa…
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecaste…