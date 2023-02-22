Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.