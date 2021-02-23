Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.