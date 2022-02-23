 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

