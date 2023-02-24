Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.