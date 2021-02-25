 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

