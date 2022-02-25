Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 16-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.