Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
