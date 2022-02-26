Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
