Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.