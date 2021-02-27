Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
