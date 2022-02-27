Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.