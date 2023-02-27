Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.