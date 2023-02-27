Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures much warmer than normal, thunderstorms are expected in many locations. Damaging wind and flooding can't be ruled out in a fe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The M…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 deg…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …