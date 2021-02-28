Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
