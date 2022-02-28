Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
