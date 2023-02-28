Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
