It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
