It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
