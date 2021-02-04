 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers go sledding in Central Park after more than 2 feet of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News