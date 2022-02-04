Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.