The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.