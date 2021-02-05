Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:32 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near …
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.8. A 20-degree lo…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Light snow in the evening. Then remaining cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. The area will se…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomo…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The foreca…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occa…