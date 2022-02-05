 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tips for shoveling snow

Tips for shoveling snow

“Shoveling snow can be a strenuous activity, particularly because cold weather can be taxing on the body”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News