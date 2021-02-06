 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.13. A 4-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

