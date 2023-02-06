Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
The world will likely breach the internationally agreed-upon climate change threshold in about a decade, artificial intelligence predicts in a…
With a cold front arriving Saturday night, rain looks likely, and we could see some freezing rain and snow as temperatures drop. Track the act…