It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 11.38. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of s…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.8. A 20-degree lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. The area will se…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The foreca…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomo…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with t…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.13. A 4-degree low is f…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occa…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatur…