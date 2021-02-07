 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 11.38. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

