It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 13-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
