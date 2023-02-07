Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
