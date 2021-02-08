 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 20.1. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

