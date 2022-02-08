 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

