Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West.