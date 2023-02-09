Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Mattoon, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
