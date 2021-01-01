 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

