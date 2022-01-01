Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:15 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
