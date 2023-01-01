Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
