It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28.53. 22 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degree…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. I…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today.…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. I…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoor…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed…