Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Mattoon, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.