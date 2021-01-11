 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.61. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

